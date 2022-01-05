Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is ‘dealing with some domestic Covid situations’ as staff member tests positive

Amitabh Bachchan has talked about “dealing with some domestic Covid situations” in his latest blog. The actor had tested positive for the virus last year and was in the hospital for a few weeks.

A staff member at one of his bungalows has tested positive for Covid-19, a BMC official said Wednesday. The BMC official said that out of 31 staff members of both of the veteran star's bungalows, Pratiksha and Jalsa, one tested positive during the routine Covid-19 tests.

"The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC," he said.

He further added that the positive staff is asymptomatic.

The 79-year old actor shared a motivational poem on his blog and wrote, “Fight .. fighting .. and with the prayers of all .. no further .. no more description .. just that the show goes on ..”

He further wrote, “Be in the calm of the Almighty, who looks upon us with His grace and protection .. the human does many disparaging .. He forgives and tasks us in guide to the path that be righteous .. we follow the unknown force.. it has not been discovered yet; and wonder if it shall .. but be in its enveloped bubble of safety .. till.”

He ended the blog by dropping a hint, “dealing with some domestic Covid situations .. will connect later ..”

In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were hospitalised for treatment. Amitabh had got vaccinated in May last year.

He had once shared how he spent time in the hospital while being under treatment in isolation. He had written on Twitter, “Yahan kuch logon ke sath unke vicharon pe uttar diye, kuch swayam soch vichaar kiya, kuch purane cricket match dekhe, kuch samay vishraam kiya, ek documentary dekhi, naam na bataoonga, dawaayon ka sevan kiya, mobile mein kitne gunn chhupe hain, unka gyan prapt kiya, pranaam kiya (I replied to people here (on Twitter) reverting to their thoughts, did some thinking myself. I watched few old cricket matches, I rested for some time. I watched a documentary but I won’t reveal its name. I had some medicines and then spent some time knowing more about the mobile phone and finally I did a pranaam (Indian salutation) too).”

