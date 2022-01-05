Varun Dhawan jokes about Mumbai's Covid situation, how everyone's friends are infected

Varun Dhawan has commented on how everyone in Mumbai has a friend who has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor's industry friend Arjun Kapoor, along with many others have tested positive for the virus.

Varun took to his Instagram Stories to crack a joke about the same. He wrote, “If you are from Mumbai and your friends are not Covid positive, then you don't have friends.”

Varun Dhawan has shared an Instagram Story.

Varun had recently sent out good wishes to Arjun for his recovery. The latter had uploaded a special video featuring his moments from 2021 and had captioned it, "Thank you 2021. Coming thru 2022 #WorkInProgress." Reacting to Arjun's post, Varun dropped a 'get well soon' wish in the comment box.

Arjun along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor, and brother-in-law Karan Boolani tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Varun recently came out in support of multiplex owners in Delhi who wrote to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal not to shut theatres amid the rise in Covid cases but instead reconsider the new rules and allow the operation of theatres with proper guidelines and protocols in place.

Varun will now be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Bhediya. Both Varun and Kriti had shared the Multiplex Association of India's (MAI) letter on their Instagram stories to extend their support to theatre owners in Delhi.

Varun has wrapped up shoot for his another film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He had tested positive during the film shoot in Chandigarh about a year ago and had quarantined himself in the city itself. His co-star Neetu Kapoor had also tested positive during the shoot.

Varun had tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal during the pandemic last year and had invited very few friends and family members for the highly guarded ceremony in Alibaug.

