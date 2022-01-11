Amitabh Bachchan enjoys cool breeze, clear skies as he sits on sprawling lawn, says ‘ye hai Mumbai meri jaan’

Amitabh Bachchan is making the most of his time at home as Mumbai witnessed a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases, including one of his domestic staff also testing positive for the virus. The veteran actor shared a picture from his time in the winter sun as he took a pause from his hectic schedule to soak it in.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh wrote, “Clear blue skies .. bright sunshine .. cool breezes .. ye hai Mumbai meri jaan (this is Mumbai, my dear).” It shows him sitting in the sun on his sprawling lawn with lush green grass. The view from the lawn is clear as neighbouring buildings are also seen.

The 79-year-old wrote more about his time on the lawn in his late-night blog entry. He wrote, “the Sun in the clearest of skies and the gentlest of breezes .. the pollution of sound unaware in its quietude .. the chirpiest of birds about, strange in their chatter .. and the eminence of the reclined chair ... had not seen the bright natural for years .. nor the reason in the lie of the lawn .. nor the reason for the timed scheduled for pre-scheduled work .. and the care of time and punctuality, simply blowing in the wind ... nature made for us .. and the defiling that we do in return .. pity.”

Talking about how screen addiction kept him away from enjoying the outdoors, he added, “the attraction of the content on the screen, in the recommendation of the progeny .. and the lethargy of never wanting to leave it orphaned .. even as now at this hour, it be in play .. but the connect .. the day and its effervescent faculty .. cannot ever be put aside.”

Amitabh seemed to have watched a match as well in his free time and chose to write about the victory of the team he was supporting. He wrote, “and the biased commentary fell on its nose again .. victory smashed them by the ropes .. the corners stool towelled splashed with the aqua for revival and the gum guards dislodged .. giving instruction and coached advice to defeat the onslaught .. failed ... and we Win.”

