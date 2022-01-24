Kapil Sharma stumps Peyush Bansal with question on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ashneer Grover has a clever reply. Watch

A new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show featured the ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India at their candid best. Shark Tank India features BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh, SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh and Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar.

Kapil Sharma said that their total net worth is ₹1,07,625 crore and joked about how the country’s GDP (gross domestic product) would crash if an intruder were to come on the show and kidnap them. Ashneer, who is known for his no-nonsense attitude on Shark Tank India, stole the show with his one-liners.

Pointing out that Kapil welcomed his daughter Anayra before the first Covid-19 wave and son Trishaan before the second wave, Ashneer asked, “Aapki jo shirt mein yeh off ka button hai, yeh biwi ne lagaya hai ya nasbandi kendra walon ne (Has this ‘off’ button on your shirt been put there by your wife Ginni Chatrath or a vasectomy centre)?” The joke left Kapil and the others in splits.

Kapil teased Piyush about hiring Katrina Kaif as the first brand ambassador of Lenskart and asked if it was a business strategy or a ‘personal strategy’. “Katrina Kaif hi kyun chuni? Aapko Vicky ke baare mein knowledge nahi thi (Why did you choose Katrina Kaif? Did you not know about Vicky Kaushal)?” he continued.

Ashneer quipped, “Inka chashma pehenke Katrina ko bhi clarity aa gayi ki Vicky hi chahiye (After wearing his glasses, Katrina got clarity that she wants Vicky only).”

Kiku Sharda also pulled Namita’s leg and asked her to switch on her Bluetooth, poking fun at something she often says on Shark Tank India: “Main aapse connect nahi kar paa rahi hoon (I am unable to connect with you).”

The ‘sharks’ - Ashneer, Aman, Peyush, Anupam, Ghazal, Vineeta and Namita - also danced along with Kiku and Rochelle Rao to Disco Deewane.

