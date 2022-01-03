Krushna Abhishek wants Alia Bhatt to marry Ranbir Kapoor next, teases ‘Vicky ki zindagi achchi Katrina’

As Alia Bhatt appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday, she was teased about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. She came with director SS Rajamouli and her co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR to promote their upcoming film RRR.

Krushna Abhishek, dressed up as his character Sapna, told Alia that he is a huge fan of hers. He said that he really liked her film, Kapoor and Sons, and asked when its sequel would be out. As host Kapil Sharma asked what sequel he was talking about, Krushna said, “Kapoor and Bahus,” cracking Alia up.

Making a reference to the recent Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding, Krushna said that he wanted Alia and Ranbir to be the next Bollywood couple to tie the knot. “Nahi, mera matlab abhi Vicky ki zindagi achchi Katrina. Toh bas aap hi ke liye wait kar rahe hai (No, I mean, Vicky is enjoying life with Katrina. So we are all just waiting for you). But God bless you,” he said, leaving her in stitches.

Vicky and Katrina, after being in a hush-hush relationship for two years, tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9.

Last month, at an event in Delhi to launch the motion poster of Brahmastra, Ranbir was asked about his wedding date. He read out a chit containing a question from a fan: “When will you marry Alia or someone else?”

“Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that. Humari kab hogi (When will ours happen)?” Ranbir said. As Alia wanted to know why he directed the question to her, he clarified that he was asking their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, who replied, “Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai (The announcement of one date is enough for today), Brahmastra ki release date. Let’s wait.”

