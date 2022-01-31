Kareena Kapoor shares her 'afternoon naps' chat with 'keeper' Amrita Arora: 'Here’s to palak soup and virtual holidays'

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Monday gave her fans a glimpse of her 'afternoon naps' chat with her best friend, actor Amrita Arora. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a monochrome throwback picture of Amrita, who clocked her 41st birthday on Monday.

In the photo, Amrita Arora wore a black outfit under a jacket. She made a face and posed goofily for the camera. Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, "3.30 pm…Beboo-KP? As in Kya plan hai (What's the plan)? Amu-Gonna nap bro. Beboo-me too..one eye is already shut…Amu-will wake up and have chai and toast. Beboo-me too."

She also added, "A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper. Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together, wine, cheese, palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays. Life is so much more fun with you in it @amuaroraofficial."

Reacting to the post, Amrita commented, "Love you." She also added, "Hahahahhahaha beeboooo." Malaika Arora wrote, "This convo (laughing face emojis)." Karisma Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji. Saba Ali Khan commented, "Happy birthday Amu....!"

Earlier, Kareena had shared pictures on her Instagram Stories as she along with Karisma and Malaika threw a midnight bash for Amrita. In the photos, they were seen hugging the birthday girl. A huge chocolate birthday cake was also seen in the picture.

Sharing the first photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to my BFF. No one like you. This is us." She also added several heart emojis. In another picture, Malaika was seen kissing Amrita. Kareena sharing it wrote, "My Amu (red heart emojis)."

Kareena had shared pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Last year, Kareena had shared pictures on Instagram and wrote a note on Amrita's birthday. "This picture says it all... while you're tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity. You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sista, my bestest friend forever... and ok I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time...Happy birthday my Amolas... keep the red flowing always @amuaroraofficial," she wrote.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside actor Aamir Khan. The film will release in theatres on April 14. Recently, Aamir Khan Productions had issued a statement on Instagram stating that there is no change in the release date of the film.

"Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film," the statement read.

The movie is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, featuring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, among others. It is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

