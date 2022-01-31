Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor wear party hats, give birthday girl Amrita Arora big hug. See pics

Amrita Arora celebrated her 41st birthday at an intimate party with her girl gang - elder sister Malaika Arora and best friends Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhat. Pictures from the bash were shared on Instagram.

Karisma shared a photo of Amrita sandwiched in a hug by Kareena, Malaika and Mallika and wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling Amolas #thisisus.” Multiple birthday cakes lay on the table in front of them.

Malaika posted another picture, in which they all wore red party hats, and wrote, “The glue to our gang… happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial… Love you @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat.”

Kareena also posted a couple of images on Instagram Stories. She captioned one, “Happy birthday to my BFF, no one like you. This is us.” Sharing another, she wrote, “My Amu,” followed by a heart emoji.

Amrita Arora's intimate birthday bash.

Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Kitne Door Kitne Paas. She acted in films such as Girlfriend, Fight Club - Members Only and Hello. She also played supporting roles in films starring Kareena, such as Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.

During an earlier appearance on Kareena’s show What Women Want, Amrita talked about their friendship. “I think the beauty of it all is we get everyone together. It’s not segregating, it’s not ‘when I hang out with you, I can’t hang out with your other bestie’. The beauty of all of our friendships is we have integrated all of us to make one big good gang,” she said.

However, Amrita admitted, “There are times when Bebo is forming new friendships and I do get a little jealous. When we have a conversation after a day of shooting and you say ‘oh I really like her, I think she is going to be in at Fortune Heights (Kareena’s former residence)’, I am like, ooh.”

