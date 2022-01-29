Kareena Kapoor compliments Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore on Saba Ali Khan's throwback post from London holiday

Saba Ali Khan took a trip down memory lane as she shared a picture with her mother Sharmila Tagore and brother Saif Ali Khan, both actors. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Saba posted the throwback photo of the trio from their London vacation.

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan wore a blue shirt under a brown jacket as his mother and sister sat on either side. Sharmila Tagore draped a yellow printed saree and accessorised with jewellery. Saba Ali Khan wore a printed outfit under a white sweater.

They smiled for the camera as they posed at their table inside a restaurant. Sharing the picture, Saba captioned it, "Past....#oldisgold. I pray these carefree days will return soon! #saturdayvibes #sharmilatagore #saifalikhanpataudi #memories #thosewerethedays #bestvacations #brothersisterlove #motherlove #goodtimes #london #throwbackmemories."

Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor commented, "How nice you all look (red heart emojis)." Saba tagged Kareena and dropped a red heart emoji. Fans also complimented the photo with 'so adorable pic' and 'so lovely picture' comments. A person also wrote, "Love this picture." "@sabapataudi beautiful and cute," said another person.

Saba has turned her Instagram feed into an album featuring her family members. Recently she shared a childhood photo of her niece-actor Sara Ali Khan. She had captioned the post, "Sara bia. Her 1st year... birthday in Bhopal. #memoriesforlife #tbt #auntylove #alwaysandforever (camera emoji) ME. TAG if used! Wish it was clear. Cutest still (heart eyes emoji) even blurred!"

Earlier this month, Saba shared an old photo of Saif and his son Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram, She had written, "Father-Son...Some bonds last forever. Masha'Allah. Copyright: Me. Tag if used! #throwbackthursday #thosewerethedays #saifalikhanpataudi #ibrahimalikhan #fatherlove #son #alwaysandforever."

In another post, she had dropped a throwback photo of Saif, Sara and Ibrahim. Saba had captioned the post, "Posers...! (camera emoji) Me... Family pic mode ON! #monday #moments #familylove #familytime #saifalikhanpataudi #kids #saraalikhan #ibrahimalikhan #timtim #jeh #love #my #munchkins #alwaysandforever #tb #time. Copyright: Moi. TAG if used."

Sara and Ibrahim were born to parents Saif and his first wife, actor Amrita Singh in 1995 and 2001 respectively. Saif later parted ways with Amrita and tied the knot with Kareena. They have two children--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Saif has his upcoming film Vikram Vedha in the pipeline. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri. The movie is slated to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.

