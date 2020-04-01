Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan fell in love on sets of Tashan but she said no to his wedding proposal twice

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan come across as one of the most sorted couples in Bollywood with each partner equally successful in their respective careers despite being so different from each other in personality. While Kareena is the life of any party she attends and is famously the gossip queen, Saif is more of a reader. And the two definitely have a love story to be proud of. The two had fallen in love on the sets of Tashan and went on to tie the knot four years later.

Saif and Kareena had already featured in two films (LOC Kargil and Omkara) together before they came close on the sets of 2008 film Tashan. Kareena was struggling with her career when Tashan happened. Her being size zero in Tashan was all the talking point then.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love on sets of Tashan. ( Yash Raj Films )

Kareena had opened up in her Humans of Bombay post, “So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh & Jaisalmer, we’d go on long bike rides for some alone time. We’d enjoy the beauty, have great conversations & just bond!” She said Saif “helped me heal and love myself”.

Saif also broached the subject of wedding during Tashan shoot. Kareena said that she had said no, saying “that I don’t know you”. The actor maintains that she didn’t turn down Saif but meant that she needs to know him better.

Saif had then proposed to Kareena twice on their trip to Paris - once at a bar and again at the Notre Dame Church. Saif had chosen the same city where his cricketer father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had proposed his actor mother Sharmila Tagore. Kareena had said on the show, Vogue BFFs show, “He actually proposed to me a couple of months after we met in Paris. In fact, his father proposed to his mother also in Paris when she was shooting a film ‘An Evening in Paris’. And we were on a holiday in Paris as well and I was just like ‘Yeah, of course’.”

Saif publicly declared his love for Kareena by getting her name inked in big Hindi letters on his forearm around the same time. Saif was first spotted with the ‘Kareena’ tattoo in 2008, the same year as the release of Tashan.

After Kareena eventually agreed to marry him, everything else fell in place on its own. Talking about how Kareena’s mother Babita reacted to Saif approaching her for asking her daughter’s hand in marriage, she said, “We’d been dating for awhile, when he said he’s not 25 and can’t keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.’ My mom was cool with it. It’s so easy with him.”

