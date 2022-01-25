Mansur Ali Khan lifts Saif Ali Khan on his shoulders in rare throwback pic shared by Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan has once again shared a rare gem from her personal album with her fans on Instagram. Her latest post is a candid picture of her late father Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi lifting Saif Ali Khan on his shoulders.

The picture shows Saif as a school-going boy with a wide smile on his face. Mansur was a cricketer and had played for India for quite some time.

Saba Ali Khan said that she has the original picture at home.

Sharing the picture which she found on a fan account, Saba wrote on Instagram Stories, “This is an online pic…but we have the original in an old album. Full version too. It's my favourite. Abba with bhai on his shoulders!”

Talking about his famous parents, Mansur Ali Khan and actor Sharmila Tagore, Saif had once told The Indian Express in an interview, “My parents were superstars but they didn’t behave like that. And it’s very easy to take yourself too seriously, whether it’s about having a bunch of bodyguards around or that vibe. You can’t blame somebody who doesn’t know any better. You just don’t have to get carried away by success.”

Mansur Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore had three kids: Saif, Saba and actor Soha Ali Khan. Saif had once revealed how he did not take up cricket like his father but had quite a few things in common with him – like their love for books. Saif had said during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, "One day my father was alone at home and everyone was out shooting, my mother, me, and everyone. As no one was there at home I called him up and asked him if he is okay, are you feeling lonely? So, he said I am not lonely; I have my books with me. So, I liked that sentiment a lot and you know, even I feel the same way. I like books a lot."

Saif was last seen in Bhoot Police, also starring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. He will now be seen as the antagonist Lankesh in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush and also has Go Goa Gone 2 in the pipeline.

