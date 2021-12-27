Saba Ali Khan shares rare, romantic pics of parents Sharmila Tagore, Mansur Ali Khan on their wedding anniversary

Saba Ali Khan has shared a touching post for her parents, Sharmila Tagore and late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi on their wedding anniversary. She shared a compilation of their rare romantic pictures along with a heartfelt note.

The reel includes pictures of Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan walking hand in hand, sitting in a cricket field and doing a ball dance. A picture also shows the late Nawab fixing her necklace.

Sharing the reel on Instagram, Saba wrote, “The best parents. Friends...forever. We miss you! Happy Anniversary! 27th December #mansuralikhan #pataudi #sharmilatagore #Amma #weds #Abba #love #alwaysandforever.”

Several of her followers gushed over the bond that was shared by her parents. A fan wrote, “Mashallah, indeed there bond has been unconditional.” Another fan commented, “Wow, lovely, beautiful, gorgeous good humans in all respects." One more fan reacted, “Wow it's so pretty.”

Sharmila, an actor in Hindi and Bengali cinema, married cricketer and Nawab of Pataudi, Mansur Ali Khan in 1968. They have three children: actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan.

Sharmila and Mansur, fondly called Tiger Pataudi, had a whirlwind romance before the two tied the knot. Talking about him in a chat with Ladies Study Group Official, Sharmila had said: "He was very English at that time with a very British accent. He would tell a joke and nobody would understand and he would laugh at his own joke."

She also revealed how he once wooed her with a poem, claiming that the words were his own. She said, "Tiger told me 'I have written this for you'. He used to sing, play the flute - Chaudvi Ka Chand, Dil Jalta Hai Toh Jalne Do, etc. He was a Begum Akhtar and Talat Mehmood fan. So, once he told me he had written this (poem) and I thought may be he had- Dil-e-Nadan Tujhe Hua Kya Hai. So next day I was shooting with Feroz (Khan) in this film called Safar. So I told him very proudly that Tiger had written this for me. And he said 'woman, this is Ghalib for God's sake'."

