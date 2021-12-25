Inside Pataudi Palace Christmas bash: Inaaya poses by decked up tree, Sharmila Tagore joins Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya spent Christmas with Sharmila Tagore at the Pataudi Palace. Soha took to Instagram and shared pictures from their intimate celebrations.

In the pictures, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya wore matching Christmas themed jammies and posed with their decorated tree. Sharmila, too, joined them for a picture. “We wish you a Merry Christmas !!” Soha captioned the pictures.

She also shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram Stories, one of the couple posing by what appeared to be a bonfire set up in the lawn, another of Kunal posing with Christmas gifts in his hand and a little Inaaya showing off her wide smile as she stood beside the tree.

Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of the Christmas celebrations at Pataudi Palace.

Kunal shared pictures with Soha and Inaaya. The trio was seen taking a walk and basking in the sun.

Soha and Inaaya reached Pataudi Palace earlier this month and have been spending time with Sharmila there. The trio was joined by Saif Ali Khan's oldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan on Sharmila's birthday and together, the group stepped out for a lunch. Kunal joined the family recently.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan stayed at hotel after her covid diagnosis; will shower Jeh, Taimur with kisses now

Sharmila has been stationed at the Pataudi Palace for almost two years now. While Soha and Inaaya have often visited her during this course of time, last month, Sharmila spent time with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their children – Taimur and Jeh.

Speaking with Rediff earlier this month, Saif revealed Sharmila makes special arrangements for her grandchildren. “Over the years, she has grown very close to my children. But distance and this lockdown has been really painful. We haven't seen as much of her as we would like. She has seen my youngest son Jeh and spent time with him. When we are in Pataudi, she organises trampoline jumps for Taimur, gives him thoughtful presents which are a balance of fun and education. She has been very supportive to Sara and Ibrahim too. Soha and I have been staying in touch with her through pictures and videos of her grandchildren. They really brighten up her day,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON