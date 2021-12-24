Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan stayed at hotel after her covid diagnosis; will shower Jeh, Taimur with kisses now

Kareena Kapoor, in a new Instagram post, confirmed that she has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor went on to thank her family, team and fans for their support. She gave a special shout out to her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan who was ‘locked in a hotel room’ while she fought Covid.

“I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare. My BFF Amrita we did this. My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying. My fans for your DMs. The BMC for being so amazing and prompt. SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best,” wrote.

Mentioning Saif, Kareena added, “And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody, stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before.”

Earlier in the day, ANI reported that Kareena had tested negative for the new Covid-19 variant Omicron as well. “Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing report for Omicron is negative: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” ANI tweeted.

Kareena had tested positive after she attended an intimate gathering earlier this month. Her house was immediately sealed. Her close friend Amrita Arora was also diagnosed with Covid-19 on the same day. Soon after Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive for the virus.

During the lockdown, Kareena shared a few pictures to give a glimpse of her quarantine. One such picture was of Saif paying her a long-distance visit. In the picture, he was seen standing on top of a building with a hot beverage in his hand. “Ok so we are still...in love in the times of Corona era. Don't forget guys!!! It's lurking,” she had captioned the picture.

Due to her quarantine, Kareena was also forced to miss Taimur's birthday. However, on the occasion, she took to Instagram and shared an old video of Taimur attempting to walk, wishing him on his fifth birthday.

