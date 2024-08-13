When Saif Ali Khan spoke about his 'angrez’ image: 'It may sound arrogant but I was brought up as an Eastern prince...'

Although Saif Ali Khan lives in Mumbai with his family, he's often spotted travelling to his ancestral home, Pataudi Palace, in Haryana. Son of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, also known as Tiger Pataudi, and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, Saif has often spoken about his royal lineage. In a 2013 interview with Rediff, the actor was asked about his ‘angrez (Westernised)' image and if it had restricted the roles coming his way. Also read: Saif Ali Khan proudly explains family's cricket history to son Taimur. Watch Saif Ali Khan studied at a boarding school in the UK.

‘I am just an Indian who has been educated abroad’

Saif had said, "Yes. Early on in my career the ‘angrez’ image of mine was a hindrance. We all have our comfort zones and we all have a conditioning in the manner we communicate. In my case there was a lot of Western influence because of my upbringing. But now the Eastern in me has taken over. I am scared but at the same time tempted to say that I was brought up as an Eastern prince. It may sound arrogant, but I don’t mean it in an arrogant way. I am just an Indian who has been educated abroad. I am rooted in India. I recently started praying more and I find it very peaceful. My manager got me a silk janamaz (prayer mat)."

‘I love spending time outside India’

Further asked why he likes to spend a lot of time in the West, especially in London, Saif said that except for Mumbai, 'he does not like any city beyond a point'. He also said that he loves spending time outside India 'because things are much cleaner and organised and anonymous' abroad.

Saif said, “No (on spending a lot of time in London), that’s not true. I love India and I love to live in Mumbai. It’s got a lot of character and is a very charming city and I don’t think I can live anywhere else. Except for Mumbai, I don’t like any city beyond a point. It’s ridiculous that being one of the richest cities we have poor infrastructure and yes the weather gets worse during summers. At the same time, I love spending time outside India because things are much cleaner and organised and anonymous… I am happy to say that I am not a confused desi (laughs).”

More about Saif's life

Saif was born in Delhi to Sharmila and Tiger Pataudi, who was the son of the last ruling nawab of the princely state of Pataudi during the British Raj. Saif studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar in Himachal Pradesh, and was later sent to Lockers Park School in Hertfordshire, before he enrolled at Winchester College, a boarding school in England.

Saif, who is the current patriarch of the Pataudi family after his father's death in 2011, married actor Amrita Singh in 1991; they divorced in 2004. Saif has been married to Kareena Kapoor since October 2012. They share two son's – Jehangir aka Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. Saif also has two children from his first marriage--Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan.