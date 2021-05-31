Sharmila Tagore's retro pic with Tiger Pataudi shows they were 'simply meant to be', fans love his chic pants

A retro picture of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was shared by their daughter Saba Ali Khan on Sunday. She took to Instagram to post the throwback picture and called them the 'best parents ever'.

In the photo, Sharmila is seen wearing a white saree and a tan trench coat. Mansoor is seen in a blue sweater, black jacket and tan flared pants. While Sharmila is smiling for camera, Mansoor has a more serious expression on his face. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "Two Great people.... Who were simply meant to be The BEST parents."





Sharmila's fans dubbed them the perfect couple. "What a priceless pix... Thank you for sharing. Two great people with great lineage," wrote one. "Lovely pic! The original power couple! Both trendsetters in their respective places of work!," wrote another. A fan also complimented Tiger Pataudi's 70s-style pants. "Love his pants! Epic!!," they wrote. Saba responded to their comment with a laughing emoji.

Sharmila and Mansoor got married in 1968 and had three children together -- son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba. Saif and Soha are actors while Saba is a jewellery designer and custodian of the family properties in Bhopal.

In a recent online chat, Sharmila spoke of how she met Mansoor. "I met him around 1965, at somebody's party." As the moderator interjected that it was at ML Jaisimha's party, Sharmila said, "No, it was not his party, ML Jaisimha was also there, but it was someone else's party. We got to chat and got to know each other." She talked about how Mansoor would try to pass off Mirza Ghalib's poems as his own and how her father would blame her for his bad performance on the cricket pitch.

