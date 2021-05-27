Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's vibrant Mumbai home with special space for Inaaya to play
Step inside Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's vibrant Mumbai home with special space for Inaaya to play

  • Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu live in the Khar neighbourhood of Mumbai. Take a virtual tour of their home.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 07:25 AM IST

Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 38th birthday earlier this week. His wife, actor Soha Ali Khan shared photos from the at-home celebrations. While the photos gave a peek at the two cakes cut on the occasion, they also gave a glimpse at their home, situated in the Khar West neighbourhood of Mumbai. It appeared that they changed daughter Inaaya's play area into their celebration spot.

However, this isn't the first time Soha and Kunal shared a look into their home. Throughout the year, owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown and restrictions, the couple has shared numerous photos of their home.

Soha often posts pictures and videos of Inaaya spending time in her play area. The play space is filled with toys and a huge colourful mat. A trampoline designed for children was also seen in one of the videos. The room extends to a seating area.


Kunal and Soha have often also turned their study-cum-entertainment room into their studios for pictures. The room features a collection of books and other artifacts on one side while a huge television is mounted on the other wall. The room is filled with framed photos.


The living room is spacious and sunny, with a Brooklyn-style graffiti covering one of the walls. The room also features other artworks, including a painting of Soha, which seems similar to the one seen in her movie Tum Mile.


The house also boasts a collection of loungers, one of which is placed beside a balcony and gives a glimpse of the locality. The house also hosts a wide terrace. Soha was recently seen taking a tour of the terrace following the cyclone Tauktae which impacted Mumbai.


Here's a look at a few other spaces of their home:

Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor says he was advised to fight at parties, act like Shah Rukh Khan as a newcomer

According to Vogue, the house also doubled up as Soha and Kunal's wedding location. "Fortunately, we didn’t have to look far for our wedding venue. We had it right there at our doorstep—our home!" Soha previously said in an interview. "With Tini's (designer Darshini Shah who is also known as Tini) attention to detail, our home came together as a true reflection of our styles, passions and stories. The vibrant yet warm interiors made it the ideal place to exchange our vows," Soha added.

