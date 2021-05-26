Tusshar Kapoor says he was advised to fight at parties, act like Shah Rukh Khan as a newcomer

Tusshar Kapoor recently opened up about his initial days in the industry and revealed he was given some unusual advices as a newcomer. The actor made his debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001, opposite Kareena Kapoor.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he was advised to get involved in a fight at parties and even act like Shah Rukh Khan. While he found it funny and scary at the same time.

"At the beginning of my career, I was this quiet type. People would give me crazy advice - jhagda karlo parties mein (get into a fight at parties), xyz type ke scene mein Shah Rukh Khan ke jaise emote karo (emote like Shah Rukh Khan in the xyz scene) and so on. It was really funny. It was also scary because I came from a film family and was told all this. It was hard to imagine what people who came from non-film families went through," he said, speaking with a leading daily.

"Times have changed but in those days, there were these people doling out free gyaan (advice) from all corners; you’d easily find them twiddling thumbs at production offices and sets. You’d almost start second-guessing everything you did. Gradually, I figured that if a film is good and one has been sincere, nothing can mess with your mind," he added.

On Tuesday, Tusshar took to Instagram to express his gratitude over completing 20 years in the industry. He shared posters of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai along with a picture of tickets of the movie and said, "Of highs that made the struggles seem worthwhile and lows that were equally rewarding as lessons of life, from #mujhekucchkehnahai to #Laxmii and the journey feels like it’s only begun! In gratitude for accepting me as a part of your universe, to have your love and for so many happy endings to the never ending battles of making stories come to life! No regrets whatsoever, despite the dizzy roller coaster ride in tinsel town, and miles to go before these milestones are done!"

Over the two decades, Tusshar has starred in numerous projects, including the famous Golmaal and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum series, and turned producer for Akshay Kumar's Laxmii last year.

