Arjun Kapoor recalls working as AD on films starring his now co-stars, Saif Ali Khan and John Abraham

Before Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, he worked as an assistant director to Nikkhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. In a way, life has come full circle for him, as he will now star alongside Saif Ali Khan and John Abraham -- the lead actors of films he once assisted on.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arjun said, “Well, ironically, I was an assistant on a film with Saif and then I was an assistant on a film with John. Both the films I am doing are with two actors who I was an assistant on set.”

Arjun will share screen space with Saif in Bhoot Police, a film he described as ‘really exciting’. “To work as a fellow actor with Saif has obviously been something I have wanted to do for a while. He is an exceptional artist. There is Jacqueline (Fernandez) and Yami (Gautam) in the film also,” he said.

Arjun described Bhoot Police as more of an ‘adventure film’ than a horror-comedy. He said, “Horror-comedy is an easier way of explaining it without you seeing it. But it’s on adventure and brotherhood. It’s about two people, who are brothers, and their journey of certain discoveries, ideologies, give-and-take, friction, conflicts and camaraderie. It’s a film about brotherhood at its core, for me, and it is in the garb of a horror-comedy. It’s a brotherhood adventure.”

With Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John, Arjun will reunite with his Half Girlfriend director Mohit Suri. Talking about the film, he said that he is ‘very excited’ for a number of reasons -- facing off against John, collaborating with Mohit again and working with Tara Sutaria for the first time. “It’s a nice big ensemble entertainer, you know, the popcorn summer blockbuster. For me, I have grown up watching that kind of cinema, I have grown up enjoying Mohit’s films. He is such a balanced director. He understands the mainstream audience as well as today’s sensibility. We have got good music, action and all the trappings of making a credible entertainer. So I am really excited. I have just shot seven-eight days. Hopefully, when things ease up, in the coming month, we would be able to go back on set. Fingers crossed,” he said.

Bhoot Police is scheduled to release on September 10, while Ek Villain Returns will hit the theatres on February 11 next year.

