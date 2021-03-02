IND USA
John Abraham took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a surprising new picture.
John Abraham took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a surprising new picture.
bollywood

John Abraham poses with just a pillow, fans say 'not this early in the morning'

  John Abraham posed for a slightly different picture on Tuesday. He was seen posing with nothing but a pillow as he waited for his clothes on film sets.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:19 AM IST

John Abraham had a steamy start to his day on Tuesday. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself as he 'waited for his wardrobe', posing with nothing but a pillow.

In the photo, John is seen sitting on a couch with a room heater next to him. He has his right leg up the the air and a pillow in his lap. "Waiting for wardrobe :) #setlife," he captioned his post.


Impressed, fans left funny comments on his post, "Johnny more like daddy?! Tch tch not this early in the morning," wrote one. "Bhai kapde," wrote another. A few even wanted to know who clicked the picture in the first place.

John is working on his next action film, titled Attack. Recently, he suffered an injury on the film's sets. He was filming an action scene for which he had to be hit in the face with a prop rod made of glass. The sequence went wrong and John was left with a bleeding face. He took to Instagram to share a photo of the incident and a video of crew members cleaning his bloodied face.

"How it started... how it’s going. Love this...all part of the fun! #Attack #ActionAddict," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Also read: Anushka Sharma wishes fans good morning with a view of sea from her plush Mumbai home. See pic

Attack also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. “Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John’s production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience,” John had said about his movie earlier.

John will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathan. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War, the film will mark Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to movies. John also has Mumbai Saga up for release.

john abraham

