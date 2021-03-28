This Sharmila Tagore-Mansoor Ali Khan's pic is Saba Ali Khan's prized possession

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba's Instagram account is a gallery of countless gems from the album of the Pataudi family. Saba has now shared a picture of her parents actor Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan which is her prized possession.

Sharing the black and white picture , Saba wrote, "FRAMED...for Life. He was the best father. She was the best wife. Together ...they MADE an A TEAM. MAHSHALLAH. This photograph has remained part of my childhood until this very day. It's actually MY precious possession. #saturday #saturdayvibes #saturdaymood #father #mother #engagement #captured #look #love #lastsforever #loveyou #both #lots #abba #miss #you #loads #mansooralikhan #pataudi."

While Sharmila was an established actor, Mansoor was the captain of the Indian cricket team. Their romance was much-talked-about and made headlines.

Talking to a leading daily once about how Sharmila had been advised against marrying at an age of just 24, she had said, "I remember Yash (Chopra) telling me to not get married at that stage in life and someone else telling me that nawabs are the really wild types, they said ‘they don’t have nine-to-five jobs’ and Tiger was told that actresses are like ‘that’. So nobody gave us beyond one or two years but we carried on for much longer than expected by others. So that was it.”

Sharmila's actor daughter Soha Alia Khan had also revealed in an interview to Lallantop about how Mansoor had gone an extra mile to get a reaction from Sharmila after meeting him at a party. Soha said, "Abba, Amma ek film party mein mile. Abba liked Amma, she was very beautiful, she still is. He tried to pursue her but Amma wasn't giving bhaav. She was a little unsure. Then Abba sent 7 refrigerators at Amma's home to get some kind of reaction from her. Amma then rang him asking 'What is happening?' So this is how it started."

