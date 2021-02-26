When Sharmila Tagore said Kareena Kapoor was ‘just like my children’ when Mansoor Ali Khan was in hospital
- Sharmila Tagore had once talked about how Kareena Kapoor had her birthday when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was hospitalised but chose not to draw attention towards herself.
Kareena Kapoor shares a very strong bond with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, sisters-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan as well as step-children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharmila had once shared how Kareena had stood by her family like a rock when Mansoor Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital and passed away a day after Kareena's birthday.
Sharmila had once appeared on Kareena's chat show What Women Want and was asked by her about what she likes the most about her daughter-in-law. Sharmila had replied, “I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say."
Kareena had once revealed the one regret she will have in life. Talking about her late father-in-law, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "He was a very refined and kind man, sweet in nature and nice to be around. I looked up to him. Every time I met him was short and sweet. I wish I had had more time with him. That’s the biggest regret I’ll always have.”
Also read: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena Kapoor immersed his ashes?
Praising Sharmila, she had told HT, “She’s a warm, lovely and very liberal person who has inspired me in every way. She praises my performances and compliments me. She thinks I am very sensible. I am so happy to have her as my mother-in-law!”
Kareena recently welcomed her second son with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple is already parents to four-year-old Taimur. Sara was recently seen heading to their new residence with gifts for the newborn.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita ace airport look, twin in green ethnic wear
- Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh were seen twinning in green at Mumbai airport on Thursday. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit are 'brothers for life' in unseen video from Kai Po Che
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Sharmila said Kareena was ‘just like my children’ when Mansoor was unwell
- Sharmila Tagore had once talked about how Kareena Kapoor had her birthday when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was hospitalised but chose not to draw attention towards herself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Saga trailer: Watch John, Emraan battle it out on Mumbai streets
- Mumbai Saga trailer has John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi locking horns with Mumbai streets as the arena. Watch the trailer here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie shoot: Never felt more frightened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's beauty advice, see her reply
- Pulkit Samrat shared a funny picture of himself and his beauty regimen and credited girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda for it. See her response here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan to record statement against Kangana Ranaut tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anubhav Sinha shares picture from ANEK shoot, calls it 'toughest' film so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood gets handpumps installed in a Jhansi village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lady Gaga offers $500000 reward for lost pups, dad says family is 'sick over it'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi song Kiston: Rajkummar can't help falling for Janhvi after abducting her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar welcomes new guidelines for OTT
- Most filmmakers welcome the new guidelines for OTT while Onir called it 'death of Cinema and Good content'. Ali Abbar Zafar has called it a good step
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline drops pic from Bachchan Pandey set, DJ Snake calls her queen
- Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glorious sunkissed picture of hers and showering her with praise and love were not just her many fans but internationally known, DJ Snake. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babil gets asked if he is a girl for applying face mask: 'I love being a man'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor and Misha are cutest dad-daughter duo in these photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox