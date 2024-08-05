The Pataudis are back! Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan return to Mumbai with kids after summer vacay. Watch

Back to bay

On Monday, the stars were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the city from the long summer break. In the videos posted by paparazzi, the couple seem to be in a jovial mood as they smiled for the photographers stationed at the airport. In fact, Saif is also seen in a playful mood with Jeh as he picks him up while Jeh chuckles adorably.

When it comes to their airport outing, the couple kept things simple and stylish. Kareena is seen in a comfortable striped black co-ord set. She kept her hair in a bun, completing the look with a hint of pink through her lipstick. Saif was seen in a grey shirt and blue denims. Both the kids were seen in white shirts paired with cargo pants and shoes.

When the videos of the family arriving in the city were posted on social media, their fans took to the comment section to express their excitement by dropping heart emojis.

Summer break diary

For the past few months, Kareena has been using social media to post notes and snaps from her summer vacation in the UK. She has shared several pictures with Saif and her kids on her Instagram. In June, Kareena and Saif also vacationed in Greece. She shared several pictures from their beach day out on her gram.

Few days back, Kareena had shared on her Instagram that the summer break is over with some relaxing pictures. She had posted sun kissed pictures of her and Saif to share the end of the summer vacay. In the picture, Saif can be seen relaxing with a straw hat covering his face, while Kareena is seen sleeping outdoors with her sunglasses on. “Chalo ji time to work…And that’s a wrap to summer 2024. See you soon My Mumbaiiii,” Kareena captioned the post.

Work report

In terms of the work, Kareena was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan’s heist comedy Crew. The film also featured Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The film opened to good reviews, and worked well at the box office. It was released in March.

Next, she will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders which is releasing on September 13. She also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again lined up for release, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

When it comes to Saif, he will soon debut in Telugu with Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, which features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He will also appear in Siddharth Anand’s next film.