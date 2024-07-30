'Kareena Kapoor follows Christianity, I used to play hymns for her kids': Taimur Ali Khan's nanny

‘I used to play hymns’

Lalita Dsilva said, "Kareena Kapoor follows Christianity, unki (Taimur and Jehangir) mother Christianity follow karti hain. Toh mujhe kahti thi ki 'Aapko acha lagta hai hymns lagana toh aap hyms lagayiye'. I used to play hyms for them. Phir she (Kareena) used to say that the Punjabi hymn, Ik Onkar, she used to follow that toh woh laga dete the (The kids' mother follows Christianity. So she would tell me 'If you like hymns, you play hymns'. I used to also play Ik Onkar too as she liked that)."

Lalita added, “Because she (Kareena) also knows that yeh positivity honi zaroori hoti hai bacho ke aas paas. Theek hai ye aapki choice hoti hai... but bacho ka right from the beginning agar aap positive vibes se start karo upbringing toh woh unme already inbred ho jati hai (Kareena knows the importance of having a positive environment around kids. Of course you have a choice, but if you maintain positivity from the start, it becomes a part of the children).”

Reddit reacts

A recent Reddit post, 'Bebo follows Christianity', about Lalita's statement attracted lots of comments. A Redditor wrote, "I thought this was a well known thing, I have seen Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora along with their mothers at Mount Mary Church many times." Another said, "Aren’t the Arora sisters also Christians ? Personally I don’t believe in any religion or the concept of religion in general but if it makes her happy good for her."

A comment also read, "I think it’s well known that Kareena has followed Christianity for a while now. She attends Sunday masses when she’s free and also the Christmas Eve mass at Bandra church since many many years. In this interview she also mentioned that she asked her to make the kids listen to Ik Onkar. They also post pics of celebrating rakhi, Diwali and Eid. So really it’s a very diverse family with many beliefs and honestly such a nice freeing way of living."

Lalita, who now works as the nanny for Ram Charan and wife Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara, recently spoke with Hindustan Times about the Pataudi family. She said, “Kareena is an amazing mother, she is so disciplined, her kids are also similar. Saif is very much hands-on with his kids.”

Kareena and Saif married on October 16, 2012 in Mumbai, after years of dating. He was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh; they parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have two sons – Taimur and Jehangir aka Jeh.