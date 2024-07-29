Taimur, Jeh's nanny describes experience of living at Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace: ‘Nawabi kamre, Nawabi bed’

What Lalita said

“Pataudi Palace mein reh ke ghoomna, firna, enjoy karna… kya baat hai. Bahut hi bada palace hai aur itna open hai. Purane Nawabi style kamre, Nawabi style bed, abhi bhi hain, 200-300 saal puraane, pata nahi mujhe. Saif sir abhi bhi maintain kar rahe hain and he says, ‘I will maintain it forever.’ Wo wahan par born and brought up hain toh (attached) rahenge hi. And he loves to be there. (To stay at Pataudi Palace and then go sightseeing, enjoying… What fun! It's a huge palace, very open. There are Nawabi style rooms, beds, they're still there, 200-300 years old, I am guessing. Saif sir still maintains it and says he will maintain it forever. He was born and brought up there so he'll naturally be attached.),” Lalita said.

About Pataudi Palace

Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, Pataudi Palace, it was built in 1935 by the then-ruling royal family of the Pataudis. It's situated in the Gurugram district of Haryana. It's currently owned by Saif, who inherited it from his late father and legendary cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Several recent films and shows have been shot at the palace, including Saif's very own 2021 Prime Video India Original thriller show Tandav and his brother-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster from last year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime thriller Animal. Saif and his family are often seen holidaying at Pataudi Palace.

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Devara: Part 1 as the antagonist, locking horns with Jr NTR's protagonist.