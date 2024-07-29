Taimur, Jeh's nanny describes experience of living at Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace: ‘Nawabi kamre, Nawabi bed’
Lalita DSilva is the former paediatric nurse of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. She looks after Ram Charan's daughter Klin now.
Lalita D'Silva, paediatric nurse better known as “Taimur's Nanny,” has been giving inside peeks into the families and homes of the celebrity clients she's serviced in the past. These include Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, since she looked after their sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. On a podcast on the YouTube channel Hindi Rush, Lalita opened up on her experience of staying at Saif's ancestral home, Pataudi Palace. (Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan's nanny reveals what Kareena Kapoor said when she asked if her salary would be ₹2.5 lakh)
What Lalita said
“Pataudi Palace mein reh ke ghoomna, firna, enjoy karna… kya baat hai. Bahut hi bada palace hai aur itna open hai. Purane Nawabi style kamre, Nawabi style bed, abhi bhi hain, 200-300 saal puraane, pata nahi mujhe. Saif sir abhi bhi maintain kar rahe hain and he says, ‘I will maintain it forever.’ Wo wahan par born and brought up hain toh (attached) rahenge hi. And he loves to be there. (To stay at Pataudi Palace and then go sightseeing, enjoying… What fun! It's a huge palace, very open. There are Nawabi style rooms, beds, they're still there, 200-300 years old, I am guessing. Saif sir still maintains it and says he will maintain it forever. He was born and brought up there so he'll naturally be attached.),” Lalita said.
About Pataudi Palace
Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, Pataudi Palace, it was built in 1935 by the then-ruling royal family of the Pataudis. It's situated in the Gurugram district of Haryana. It's currently owned by Saif, who inherited it from his late father and legendary cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Several recent films and shows have been shot at the palace, including Saif's very own 2021 Prime Video India Original thriller show Tandav and his brother-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster from last year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime thriller Animal. Saif and his family are often seen holidaying at Pataudi Palace.
On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Devara: Part 1 as the antagonist, locking horns with Jr NTR's protagonist.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.