When Saif Ali Khan dedicated his award to little Sara Ali Khan, don't miss her cute expressions in childhood video

Saif Ali Khan shares a special bond with daughter Sara Ali Khan, who has accompanied him on film sets and award ceremonies while growing up. A fan page of the actor posted an adorable video from a few years ago, where Saif was seen dedicating his award to Sara, who looked on from the audience and was surprised when he took her name. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan has the ‘perfect holiday’ in Dubai with Saif Ali Khan for a new ad; Reddit calls it her 'career best act') Saif Ali Khan had dedicated his Filmfare award to Sara Ali Khan years ago.

Saif dedicates award to Sara

It happened at the 50th Filmfare Awards ceremony, where Saif won Best Actor in a Comic Role for Hum Tum. Dedicating the award to Sara, Saif said in his acceptance speech, “In the philosophical words of Sara, 'It doesn't matter Abba what category you get nominated for, as long as you win one.' Sara this is for you! Thank you.”

Little Sara, who sat with her friends in the audience, looked shocked at her father's mention of her name. She looked at both sides and smiled on, continuing to clap for her father. She looked cute as a button in a green churidaar, and silver bangles. The rest of the video was a montage of several adorable moments between Saif and Sara over the years, where they were seen hugging and playing, and posing for photographs.

More details

Sara is the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, who separated in 2004 when she was 9 years old. She also has a younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara and Saif recently shared screen space for an ad on Dubai Tourism. In the ad, both father and daughter bond with each other a little more as they explore Dubai, and bring out their adventurous side along the way.

Sara made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She had won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for that film. Sara was last seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She will be seen next in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino.