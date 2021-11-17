Saif Ali Khan calls kiss with Rani Mukerji in Hum Tum ‘worst kiss in the history of cinema’, watch

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, who will be seen together in Bunty Aur Babli 2, recalled working in Hum Tum and how they were both ‘uncomfortable’ while shooting for the kissing scene in the film. He revealed that she tried to convince him to say that he did not want to kiss her.

In a video shared on the YouTube channel of Yash Raj Films, Rani asked, “Do you remember how scared we were to do the kissing shot?” Saif replied, “I remember how scared you were to do the kissing shot.”

Recalling the day they shot for the kissing scene, Saif said that Rani was ‘extra nice’ to him and asked how he was doing and how his drive to the set was. He suggested that he was surprised by her behaviour. “You said, ‘Listen, you say that you don’t want to kiss me.’ So I said, ‘I can’t say that! My boss has told me, so I have to do it.’ You said, ‘Listen, I don’t think we should do it,’” he said.

Saif then mimicked Rani grimacing as she reluctantly said, “Okay, we will do it.” He said, “It was the worst kiss in the history of cinema, it was so uncomfortable. It made me so uncomfortable because you were so uncomfortable.”

Rani talked about how her conversations with Saif have changed over 17 years, from Hum Tum to Bunty Aur Babli 2. She said that now, they only talk about their respective children, her daughter Adira and his son Taimur.

Saif and Rani are reuniting in Bunty Aur Babli 2 after more than a decade; they were last seen together in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic in 2008. Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V Sharma, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film will hit the theatres this Friday (November 19).