KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan, reminded of Jaya, surrenders; says ‘no more questions’ as Rani Mukerji talks of fiery Bengalis

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast - Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh - will join Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. A promo for the special episode was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Wednesday morning.

Siddhant paid homage to Amitabh with a special rap, calling him ‘sabke baap (everyone’s father)’, a reference to his iconic line from Shahenshah. Rani then entered the stage with Saif and complained that they were locked in a room by Siddhant and Sharvari.

Rani and Saif did a slow dance to the title track of Hum Tum. Amitabh then played a game with them. He asked, “Kisko sabse zyada gussa aata hai (Who gets angry more)?” Rani held up a placard with her face on it and said, “Har Bengali ke andar ek Kali toh hai chhupi hui (Every Bengali has a Goddess Kali within them somewhere).”

Amitabh seemed to be reminded of his wife, Jaya Bachchan, as he surrendered and said, “No more questions,” after a few seconds of silence. Jaya, whose maiden name is Jaya Bhaduri, is Bengali too. On previous occasions, Amitabh has called himself ‘Banglar jamaibabu (the son-in-law of Bengal)’.

Incidentally, Amitabh featured in the original Bunty Aur Babli (2005) as Joint Commissioner of Police Dashrath Singh, who eventually apprehends the con couple. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, played Bunty in the original film.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 takes off a few years from where the first part ended. Rakesh aka Bunty (Saif) and Vimmi aka Babli (Rani) are leading normal lives with their 10-year-old son. They return to the con game after a younger couple starts committing copycat crimes in their name.

Directed by Varun V Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. The film is slated for a theatrical release this Friday (November 19).