Sara Ali Khan has the ‘perfect holiday’ in Dubai with Saif Ali Khan for a new ad; Reddit calls it her 'career best act'

Sara Ali Khan joined her abba Saif Ali Khan for a new ad on Dubai Tourism, which seems to have impressed fans. Both father and daughter bond with each other a little more as they explore Dubai, and bring out their adventurous side along the way. The ad was shared by a Redditor, and a section of the users responded favourably to Sara's acting in it. Many even called the acting in the ad far better than how she has fared in her films so far. (Also read: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan were inseparable at Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony: ‘Sara kahan gayi?’) Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the new ad,

About the ad

The four minutes-long ad begins with Sara and Saif clicking pictures of each other on the Dubai beach. Sara shows him how to pose, and is fast with sharing updates on their family WhatsApp group. They also have a blast taking part in a boat ride, sit beside each other at a high water slide, and visit a restaurant designed as a tulip garden. The ad ends with Sara confessing that this trip has been the most ‘perfect holiday’ so far, where she got to see a ‘whole new you’ of Saif.

Reactions to Sara's ‘career-best acting’

This ad was shared by a Redditor, which caught the attention of many users, especially for Sara's toned-down acting. One wrote, “For once she acted very good than in her movies.” A second user commented, “Both look good and Sara's acting here is better.”

A comment read, “Sara's career-best act!” Another said, “I really think we have been too critical of Sara. Yes she tries too hard many times, but I really liked her presence in this video. Keeping it grounded would be good for her.”

Sara received mixed reviews for her last two releases- Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan. She will be seen next in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino.