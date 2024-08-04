Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan wrap up months-long summer vacay with laidback pics: ‘Chalo ji time to work…’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been on an extended vacation in the UK with their children, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena took to Instagram to share that she will soon be back in Mumbai and is ready to return to work. (Also Read: When Saif Ali Khan dedicated his award to little Sara Ali Khan, don't miss her cute expressions in childhood video) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan wrapped up a long summer vacation in the UK.

‘See you soon my Mumbai’

Kareena shared laidback, sunkissed pictures of her and Saif wrapping up summer this year. Saif can be seen relaxing with a straw hat covering his face, while Kareena sleeps outdoors with her sunglasses on. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Chalo ji time to work…And that’s a wrap to summer 2024. See you soon My Mumbaiiii.”

Kareena has shared numerous pictures with Saif and the kids both on her feed and Instagram stories for a while now. Fans were thrilled to hear that she’s returning back to work, leaving heart emojis under her post. “Finally , kareeena ji and jeh baba,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “Kareena must feel so "Saif" with him. Love you both.”

In June Kareena and Saif also vacationed in Greece, with the former sharing beachy pictures on her Instagram.

Upcoming work

Kareena was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan’s heist comedy Crew. The film starred her, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. It received good reviews upon its theatrical release in March and is now streaming on Netflix.

Kareena will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders which is releasing on September 13. She’s also starring in Rohit Shetty’s Singham again with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

Saif will soon debut in Telugu with Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, which features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He will also appear in Siddharth Anand’s next film.