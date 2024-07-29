Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor eat same food as their staff, reveals Taimur, Jeh's nanny: 'They're so simple’

What Lalita said

“She's (Kareena Kapoor) very normal, you won't believe it. I've never really experienced that. (Tantrums) bilkul nahi (hain). 8 saal bitaaye maine uske sath, bilkul nahi hain (She has no tantrums at all. I've spent 8 years with her). She's so simple, even Saif sir is so simple. Unke yahan ye morning routine hota hai ki subah jo wo log khaaenge, wohi staff khaega. Aisa nahi ki ‘mere staff ko ye nahi khana, mai jo kha rahi hu wohi kyu?’ Bilkul nahi. Kuchh alag nahi hai. And same quality. Koi staff ke quality ka rice nahi aaega, dal nahi aaega. Same quality aaega. Koi bandish nahi hai. In fact, wo toh humaare saamne baith ke ghar pe bhi khaye hain. (The staff eats the same food as them. And it's the same quality of food. There's no constraint. In fact, they've also eaten together with us),” Lalita said.

Lalita on Sara, Ibrahim

Lalita also added that Saif's children from his previous marriage with actor Amrita Singh – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan – are also “very good.” Sara is also an actor now, and was last seen in Murder Mubarak. Ibrahim, who worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year, will soon make his acting debut with Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen, also starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sakumaran.

Saif will be next seen in Koratala Siva's Telugu action thriller Devara: Part 1. He will play the antagonist who will lock horns with Jr NTR's character. Kareena will star in Buckingham Murders, Singham Again, and Meghna Gulzar's untitled thriller based on true events, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She last appeared in Crew.