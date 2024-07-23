Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor: Who is the highest paid actor in Bollywood and how much do they charge

Deepika Padukone

The report pointed out that Deepika Padukone is currently the highest paid actor in the industry, who charges in the range of ₹ 15-20 crores. “Her track has been consistent since last year. Hence, her pay structure is unlikely to get reduced. In fact, it’ll grow as time passes,” read the report.Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which has turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. She had a successful 2023, with two films with Shah Rukh Khan: Pathaan and Jawan. She will be seen next in Singham Again.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is at second place in the list, charging around ₹ 15 crores per film. Alia is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood currently, having headlined female-centric films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, and lead in big mainstream films like Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has Jigra, Love and War, and Alpha in her kitty.

Kareena Kapoor

With ₹8-11 crores as fees for a film, Kareena Kapoor follows in the third place. Kareena delivered a huge hit at the beginning of the year with Crew, which was headlined around 3 female stars. She also made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan last year, which was a great success for Netflix. Kareena has The Buckingham Murders, and Singham Again in her pipeline.

Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor make a tie for 4th and 5th position respectively, with ₹ 8-10 crores per film as remuneration. Katrina had Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas as her last releases, while Shraddha had Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. All eyes are on Shraddha as she stars next in Stree 2.

Next on the list were Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu, all of whom charge in the range of ₹ 5-8 crores.