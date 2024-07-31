5 times celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Balakrishna, Kareena Kapoor were rude to fans wanting selfies. Watch

Chiranjeevi recently received criticism for pushing an IndiGo Airlines employee out of the way at the airport while he was trying to click a selfie with the actor. Nagarjuna recently made the news for a similar reason: his bodyguard pushed a specially abled fan out of the way. There are days when even the friendliest of celebs don’t seem to be in the mood to indulge fans. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi gets flak for ‘rudely’ pushing IndiGo employee out of the way at airport. Watch) There have been days when celebrities like Balakrishna and Shah Rukh Khan were in no mood to indulge fans.

Looking back at 5 times, Bollywood and south celebrities were miffed at fans trying to click a selfie.

Balakrishna

Balakrishna has made news for years due to how he treats his fans. He roars at them, swats phones out of their hands and sometimes even gives them a slap or two to remember him by. The Telugu actor-politician is known for being mercurial off-screen, the internet even called him Bullykrishna for a while. But if director Puri Jagannadh is to be believed, his fans ‘enjoy’ it all because ‘it’s a love story’.

Kareena Kapoor

This one might feel tame compared to the previous anecdote but in 2023 Kareena Kapoor was called out for constantly ignoring a fan asking her for a selfie at the airport. Dressed in a comfy tracksuit, Kareena was making her way outside when a fan started following her around. Despite numerous requests, the actor didn’t acknowledge her, and eventually, she stopped following her. Fans were miffed about her ‘ghamand’ but guess she just wasn’t in the mood.

Rana Daggubati

In 2022, Rana Daggubati visited Tirupati with his father, Suresh Babu, and wife, Miheeka Bajaj. In a clip of his visit that surfaced online, the actor can be seen walking out of the temple, flanked by a posse. He kept asking people trying to click him to move aside. When a fan came out of nowhere to click a selfie, Rana grabbed his phone before chiding him for clicking his pictures at a temple. People didn’t understand why he ‘was not okay’ with it.

Sanjay Dutt

As recently as April this year, Sanjay Dutt was clicked when he arrived in Mumbai. The actor was walking to his car with his team when a fan approached him out of nowhere for a selfie. After realising the man walking next to him was clicking selfies, he pushed him away before getting into his car. People were miffed to see him push a fan aside and the general consensus seemed to be, “Fans ko dakka kaun marta hain?”

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is known for being cordial to fans, but in 2023, there was one time when he was just not in the mood to indulge anyone. A huge crowd gathered at the airport when he arrived in Mumbai, and ground personnel tried to sneak in a selfie. The actor who noticed this looked miffed as he shoved the person’s hand to stop him from clicking pictures before walking away. One person joked, “Shah NahiRuka Khan.”