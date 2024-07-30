Saira Banu recalls how Sanjay Dutt proposed to her in childhood: ‘This cute, good-looking kid…’

As Sanjay Dutt is celebrated his 65th birthday on Monday, wishes poured in all day. Veteran actor Saira Banu shared a special post featuring her late husband Dilip Kumar. (Also Read: Sanjay Dutt gifts himself a swanky new Range Rover on 65th birthday. Watch) Saira Banu recalls when Sanjay Dutt proposed to her in childhood

Saira's birthday note for Sanjay

Taking to Instagram Story, Saira Banu posted an old photo featuring Dilip Kumar and Sanjay Dutt. Along with a picture, she penned a heartwarming message, which read, "@duttsanjay has always been like a family to me. My entire family, starting from Ammaji to Aapaji, to Sahib, and to me, we've watched him grow from a tiny toddler into the remarkable person he is today."

She also recalled fond memories with young Sanjay and his late mother Nargis Dutt. "I still remember when Nargis Aapa would come to our house for functions, and he would accompany her - this cute, good-looking kid...Nargis Ji would then shake his hands and say, "Chalo, Saira Ji ko bolo tum kya bolte ho mujhe?" And then Sanju would look at me and say, ‘Main Shaila Banu se shaadi karunga’ in a cute little voice. Hahahah, so adorable! I believe Sharmila Tagore and I were the top favorites of Sanju," Saira stated.

She concluded the message by stating, "Many hands make light work." and we've all cherished being part of his journey. He holds a special place in my heart. With all my love and blessings, I wish him a very happy birthday."

Saira Banu's birthday note for Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay on the work front

A while ago, the makers of the highly anticipated film KD - The Devil unveiled Sanjay Dutt's first look and introduced him as 'Dhak Deva'. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt treated fans with a return gift by dropping his first look. In the poster, Sanjay as 'Dhak Deva' looks intense and added a vintage flair to it. "The Lord of Devil's Democracy, Dhak Deva, steps into #KD's Vintage Battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity," he captioned the post.

Directed by Prem, KD-The Devil, the pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. A period action entertainer, it is based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Raveena Tandon in Ghudchadi, which also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan. Ghudchadi will hit the OTT platform JioCinema on August 9.

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Sanjay Dutt has also joined the ensemble cast of the eagerly awaited Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is slated to be a landmark instalment in the Housefull franchise, set entirely aboard a cruise ship. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for.

The film boasts a star-studded line-up, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and now Sanjay Dutt.