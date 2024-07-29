Sanjay Dutt gifts himself a swanky new Range Rover on 65th birthday. Watch

Sanjay Dutt turned 65 on July 29 and he had a special gift for himself on the day. He came out of home to greet fans and the paparazzo, who also caught a glimpse of his new Range Rover. The actor celebrated the special day with his family. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone is proud as Ranveer Singh announces next project, a multi-starrer with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan) Sanjay Dutt and his new Range Rover clicked on his birthday.

Sanjay Dutt buys new Range Rover

Sanjay gifted himself a black Range Rover SUV on his birthday. In a video taken by the photographers present there, fans could be seen clicking his pictures and videos as he waved at them. Dressed in a colourful shirt and jeans accessorised with a chain, the actor folded his hands before going to his new ride. He was accompanied by some family members and his squad as he made his way to the car.

Maanyata Dutt’s birthday wish for Sanjay

Maanyata dropped a love-filled post for Sanjay on his birthday. Her post features several couple photos set to Kishore Kumar’s Ruk Jana Nahi. She wrote, “Happy….happiest birthday to my bestest half… @duttsanjay my strongest and full of life support system…. Your inner light overshadows all obstacles, overcomes any difficulties and challenges…. You have the ability to love selflessly and unconditionally! keep it that way, invincible!!!”

She further added, “You are precious and special not only to me but, to many more….who love and adore you with all their heart….My star…keep shining bright…always and ever!! Much love #birthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Trishala Dutt also wished her father writing, “I love you pops Happy Birthday.” She also shared a video of Sanjay turning DJ and having a ball behind the console.

Upcoming work

Sanjay has the action-comedy Son Of Sardar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Kubbra Sait in the pipeline. In addition, an official announcement of Aditya Dhar’s directorial, which stars him along with Ranveer Singh, Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, was also dropped. He will also star in the Telugu film Double iSmart and the Kannada film KD.