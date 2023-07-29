Do you know Sanjay Dutt wanted daughter Trishala Dutt to join FBI, and not Bollywood? Here's why

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt once wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father and join the film industry. However, Sanjay wasn't really happy about it until she changed her mind. Talking about it, Sanjay had once revealed that he wanted Trishala to join the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US. Also read: Trishala Dutt shares an unseen pic of dad Sanjay Dutt and late mom Richa Sharma Trishala Dutt with her father, actor Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt's family

Sanjay had three kids. Trishala is Sanjay and his first wife, the late Richa Sharma's daughter. Sanjay is now married to Maanayata and the couple has twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

Sanjay on Trishala Dutt

During a conversation with Filmfare in 2013, Sanjay was asked about his daughter, mentioning that he was upset with her aspirations of joining the industry. The actor shared, “I’m glad uske sar se acting ka bhoot utar gaya (She is no more thinking about acting). She has given up on her acting ambitions at least for now.”

“She’s such an intelligent girl, who’s done Forensic Science. So I could never understand why she wanted to give it all up and become an actress. Aur iss industry mein actor banne ke liye (to be in this industry) you need to know the language. So language would’ve been the biggest barrier for her. God only knows where she got this idea from but ab nahin hai. I hope she joins the FBI soon and makes me proud. Her education should be of some use,” Sanjay had said.

About Trishala Dutt

Unlike what Sanjay wished for her, Trishala has chosen to stay away from the acting industry as well as a career in forensic science. She is currently based in the US where she is pursuing a career in psychotherapy and often shares posts educating people about mental health and related topics. It would be interesting to see if Sanjay's twins Shahraan and Iqra join the showbiz industry in future once they grow up or decide to stay away from the limelight just like their half-sister.

Meanwhile, Sanjay turns 64 on Saturday. Sanjay was last seen in Shamshera, which did not work at the box office. He has several films lined up, including The Good Maharaja, Ghudchadi, Leo and Baap. He is also said to make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

