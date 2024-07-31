Chiranjeevi gets flak for ‘rudely’ pushing IndiGo employee out of the way at airport. Watch

After Nagarjuna and Dhanush, a video of Chiranjeevi at the airport is being scrutinised. The actor received flak for pushing a fan trying to click a selfie with him, out of the way. While his fans have come out in full force to defend him, the internet isn’t having it. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan team-up soon? Harish Shankar wants to make 'biggest pan-Indian film’ with them) Screen grabs of a video of Chiranjeevi pushing a fan aside.

Chiranjeevi receives flak

In a video shared numerous times, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha are accompanied by ground personnel and step out of a lift at the airport. Soon, a man working for IndiGo Airlines approaches Chiranjeevi for a selfie and is ignored. When he still pursues the actor and stands in his way, he nudges him aside and leaves.

The internet was miffed to see Chiranjeevi not stopping for a selfie, while others believed no one was entitled to it. “Chiranjeevi Rude Behaviour with Fans Airport,” wrote one fan sharing the video, while another justified, “The ground staff accompanying him asked the man to step aside. Isn’t it wrong of him to approach a man who just took a long flight and is accompanied by his family? There’s something called civic sense, because Chiranjeevi is a good person, he just nudged him.”

One person wrote, “Mana abhimana hero em chesina venakesukoste ela mastaru. (Just because we like him we can’t justify it)” Another commented, “Vallu emi mana laga economy class lo raru. Business or first class lo vastharu with all amenities like home feeling or else charted flights lo vastharu inka luxury ga. (It’s not like he travelled in economy like us, he came in business or first class or a chartered flight).”

Similar incidents

This is not the first time celebrities have received flak for ignoring or, worse, pushing fans out of the way at the airport. Recently, a video of Nagarjuna’s bodyguard pushing a specially abled fan out of the way went viral, and people called out the actor.

He apologised, claiming he didn’t see what happened at the airport. Later, he met the fan and gave him a selfie. He also admitted that it was his fault what had happened.

Dhanush was also at the airport with Nagarjuna, and people demanded an explanation from him too, though one never came. They claimed that he ‘saw everything’ and asked him to react to the matter.

Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in Malladi Vassishta’s Vishwambhara, where Trisha Krishnan will be his co-star. He recently attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris with Ram Charan, Upasana, Klin Kaara and Surekha.