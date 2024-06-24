Nagarjuna apologises after bodyguard pushes his differently-abled fan: ‘This shouldn’t have happened’

Actor Nagarjuna has issued an apology after his bodyguard pushed his disabled fan. In a video shared by a paparazzo on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna was seen walking out of an airport accompanied by his bodyguard. Actor Dhanush was also seen next to him. (Also Read | Tabu reacts to old pic of Nagarjuna; check out Naga Chaitanya's post for dad on Father's Day) Nagarjuna was spotted outside an airport.

Nagarjuna's bodyguard pushes actor's fan

As he walked a cafe staff approached him. His bodyguard immediately pushed him away, making the person stumble and fall. Nagarjuna didn't react to the incident but kept walking. Dhanush was seen looking back a few times though he too kept walking. For the travel, Nagarjuna wore a black shirt, beige pants and shoes. Dhanush was seen in a blue T-shirt, matching pants and shoes.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Nagarjuna apologises for the incident

The video was shared with the caption, "Where has humanity gone? #nagarjuna." The actor shared a note on X, "This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman (folded hands emoji) and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!"

Fans react to video

The video was shared on Reddit. Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "He is disabled. How much humiliated he must have felt." A comment read, "This is heartbreaking. That man didn’t deserve such manhandling." "There are better ways to handle fans who come too close to the celeb," another person said. "Now I have a heavy heart...this world is so cruel," read another coment.

"He is definitely disabled or has some developmental disorder, too. I think he isn't old. His hands and facial structure reveal that. This move makes it worse. The fact Nagarjuna even noticed it and didn't stop is terrible," a person wrote.

About Nagarjuna's upcoming film

Fans will see Nagarjuna in Kubera. Money symbolises the film's title, Kubera, which is known to be the god of wealth. Sekhar Kammula's Kubera boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. Kubera is a pan-India multilingual film, shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.