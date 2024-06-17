Tabu reacts to old pic of ex Nagarjuna; check out Naga Chaitanya's post for dad on Father's Day

Actors Nagarjuna and Tabu were once rumoured to be in a relationship for nearly a decade. Now, Tabu has reacted to a post featuring an old picture of Nagarjuna. (Also Read | When Nagarjuna opened up about relationship rumours with Tabu) Tabu and Nagarjuna were rumoured to be in a relationship several years ago.

Naga Chaitanya shares old pic

On Father's Day, Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya, shared the monochrome photo from his childhood. In the photo, both Nagarjuna and Chaitanya looked away from the camera. A young Chaitanya stood behind his father who held his hand.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

How Tabu reacted to Nagarjuna's old pic

In the photo, Nagarjuna wore a striped shirt while Chaitanya was seen in a T-shirt. They posed for the photo outdoors. Sharing the picture, Chaitanya captioned it, "The OG (red heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, Tabu and Mona Singh dropped a bunch of red heart emojis.

What Nagarjuna had said about Tabu a few years ago

Tabu and Nagarjuna have always remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship. In an interview with Times of India in 2017, Nagarjuna had spoken about the relationship he shares with Tabu.

“Yes, Tabu is a fantastic friend of mine. Our friendship goes way back, since I was 21 or 22 and she was just 16 years old. That’s like almost half a lifetime… About our friendship, whatever is said is less. I have nothing to hide about her. When you mention her name, my face lights up… (laughs). It is as simple as that. Now, when I say things like that, if you want to read into it, then it’s your point of view… To me, she is a beautiful person, and a beautiful friend. She always will be,” he had said.

About Nagarjuna and Tabu's films so far

Nagarjuna and Tabu worked together in two Telugu films--Ninne Pelladatha and Aavida Maa Aavide. Ninne Pelladata (1996) is a romantic family drama film, produced by Nagarjuna and directed by Krishna Vamsi. The film received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu that year. Aavida Maa Aavide (1998) is a romantic comedy film written and directed by EVV Satyanarayana. The film also stars Heera Rajagopal.

Tabu's next film

Tabu will be seen with Ajay Devgn in Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar winning composer MM Kreem. Lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.