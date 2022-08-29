When Nagarjuna opened up about relationship rumours with Tabu: ‘I have nothing to hide...'

Actors Nagarjuna and Tabu were once rumoured to be in a relationship for nearly a decade. Even though both of them have remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship till now, Nagarjuna had once said that Tabu will always remain his ‘beautiful friend’. In an interview in 2017, Nagarjuna said that his 'face lights' up when Tabu’s name is mentioned. (Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu season 6: Nagarjuna announces show's release date in new promo)

Nagarjuna and Tabu had worked together in two Telugu films--Ninne Pelladatha and Aavida Maa Aavide. Ninne Pelladata (1996) romantic family drama film, produced by Nagarjuna and directed by Krishna Vamsi. The film received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu that year. Aavida Maa Aavide (1998) is a romantic comedy film written and directed by EVV Satyanarayana. It film also stars Heera Rajagopal.

In an interview with Times of India, Nagarjuna had once spoken about the relationship he shares with Tabu. “Yes, Tabu is a fantastic friend of mine. Our friendship goes way back, since I was 21 or 22 and she was just 16 years old. That’s like almost half a lifetime… About our friendship, whatever is said is less. I have nothing to hide about her. When you mention her name, my face lights up… (laughs). It is as simple as that. Now, when I say things like that, if you want to read into it, then it’s your point of view… To me, she is a beautiful person, and a beautiful friend. She always will be,” he had said.

Nagarjuna’s wife Amala also shares a cordial relationship with Tabu. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she said in 2006, “When there are serious issues like the blasts and the flood affecting Mumbai, are people actually wondering about what Amala's best friend is doing in her home? It’s really saddening. Nobody should bother what happens under my roof. I am happy.” In the same interview, Amala added that Tabu stays with them when she comes to Hyderabad.

Currently, Nagarjuna is awaiting the release of the upcoming Telugu film, The Ghost. He has played a key role in Brahmastra, which marks his Bollywood comeback after two decades. Nagarjuna is also all set to host the sixth season of Telugu Bigg Boss which starts streaming on September 4.

