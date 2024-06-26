Nagarjuna meets differently abled fan pushed by bodyguard at airport, gives him a hug: ‘Not your fault’

Nagarjuna was in the news recently for the wrong reasons - his bodyguard got a little too enthusiastic while pushing a differently abled fan out of the way in Mumbai. After apologising for the incident on X (formerly Twitter) he met the fan at the airport, hugged him and spoke to him about the incident. (Also Read: Nagarjuna apologises after bodyguard pushes differently-abled fan: ‘This shouldn’t have happened’) Nagarjuna met the fan and told him it's 'not his fault' for the bodyguard pushing him.

Nagarjuna meets fan

In a video shared by a paparazzi photographer, Nagarjuna can be seen posing for clicks at the Mumbai airport with fans. When he poses for a click with a fan, the photographers pointed out that this was the man his photographer had shoved, emphasising that it was for no fault of his own. After clicking pictures with other fans, Nagarjuna interacted with the fan again. After hugging him, he assured him, “It’s not your fault, tumhara galti nahi hain,” before heading inside.

The incident

Recently, paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on social media questioning, “Where has humanity gone?” In the video, Nagarjuna can be seen walking through the airport as his bodyguards keep fans from touching him. One fan was shoved away so fast, he almost lost his balance and fell. Nagarjuna claimed to have not seen the incident when it happened, writing, “This just came to my notice…this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!”

Upcoming work

Nagarjuna is shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. The film’s team recently shot a schedule in Mumbai. Kubera is a bi-lingual film but it’ll mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu. Nagarjuna’s first look from the film was released in May. Dressed in a blue shirt, dark trousers and sporting glasses, the actor exuded a calm, disquieting menace.