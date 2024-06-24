Hansal Mehta amplifies son Jai's tweet about getting ‘triggered’ by Nagarjuna fan-pushing video

Hansal Mehta has reacted to the recent incident of Nagarjuna's specially abled fan being pushed by his bodyguard. The filmmaker quote-tweeted the post shared by his son Jai Mehta where he commented on the viral video. Jai revealed that, similar to Nagarjuna's fan, his mentally-challenged brother, did not get to met his favourite star despite repeated requests. (Also read: Nagarjuna apologises after bodyguard pushes differently-abled fan: ‘This shouldn’t have happened’) Hansal Mehta amplified his son Jai's tweet about Nagarjuna fan-pushing video.

Jai Mehta pens note on Nagarjuna fan-pushing video

Jai, while sharing Nagarjuna's viral video, tweeted, “I’d like to point out (I could be wrong. But I don’t think I am) that the gentleman asking for the ‘stars’ attention seems to be specially abled. Do they actually think a staff member/ employee at an airport who must be witnessing celebrities walk in and out of that very same arrivals gate at least 100 times a day would just barge into their personal space and nudge them for a look? The answer is NO! That man is clearly handicapped. Please correct me if I’m wrong. I highly doubt I am. In fact I have a feeling I sat on a chair outside this very outlet last week, waiting for a friend to pick me up from the airport and noticed this specially abled person.”

Jai Mehta slams Nagarjuna's security guard

He further wrote, “The security guards ought to be educated on how to control a crowd better and more respectfully. Celebrities/ Politicians/ Sportsmen need to start being a little less self obsessed and a little more giving. Don’t get me wrong here. I love this actor, I’ve always loved him. But I hate that he didn’t even bother to look at the person that walked into him and didn’t even bother to look back the person that got shoved away from him by his security guard! The only reason all the biggies in the world are big is because ‘inconsequential’ people like this little chap give you that respect, adulation and admiration. If it weren’t for them, you’d be a nobody!” In his long post, Jai also revealed that his brother Pallava, who is specially challenged is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Hansal Mehta shares son Jai's Nagarjuna fan post

Hansal, while amplifying his son's tweet confirmed the same. He told that even after repeated attempts to arrange a meeting between his son's favourite actor and Pallava, there was no response from the star's team.

Nagarjuna apologises over viral airport incident

For the unversed, while Nagarjuna was walking with his bodyguard, a cafe staff approached him. However, Tamil actor's bodyguard push the man away, making the person stumble and fall. Nagarjuna did not pay much attention and kept walking. After the viral incident created outrage over insensitive treatment towards the specially-challneged fan, Nagarjuna apologised on Twitter. He wrote, “This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman (folded hands emoji) and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!”

Jai recently made his directorial debut with the action-drama series - Lootere. Hansal directed the popular crime-drama series Scoop in 2023. His Scam 2003 based on counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi also released in the same year.

Hansal recently wrapped up Kareena Kapoo-starrer spy-thriller The Buckingham Murders scheduled to release later in 2024. The filmmaker has also directed an epic-drama show titled Gandhi featuring Pratik Gandhi in a pivotal character.