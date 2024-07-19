Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan look stunning in a new poster; fans call them ‘vintage pair’

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan will be released sometime this year. A new poster featuring the lead pair was released on Friday, leading to fans calling them a ‘vintage pair’. (Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi first look out: Ajith Kumar makes a stylish impact) Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the new poster of Vidaamuyarchi.

Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan poster

The producers of the film, Lyca Productions, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the poster, writing, “Adding a touch of fondness! Presenting the third look of #VidaaMuyarchi. Witness the Vintage pair #AjithKumar & @trishtrashers #EffortsNeverFail. Perseverance Triumphs.”

The adorable poster sees Ajith standing behind Trisha and leaning on her chair. Both the actors are all smiles in the poster. Trisha also shared the posters on her X with star and evil eye emojis.

Fans react

Ajith and Trisha had acted previously in films like Ji, Kireedam, Yennai Arindhaal and Mankatha. So fans were thrilled to see them both working together again. One fan commented on X, “Lovely Poster Trisha x AK.” Another wrote, “Vintage Thala.” One was thrilled, “Vintage THALA IS BACK.” A fan commented, “Yeah definitely a vintage pair..” while another called them, “EverGreen Classic Onscreen pair.”

Ajith’s first-look in Vidaamuyarchi

Last month, Ajith’s first look from Vidaamuyarchi was released. In the poster, the actor is seen looking stylish in an all-black ensemble, walking in the middle of the long winding road. It also gives a hint of a hilly terrain. He is also seen carrying a duffel bag in his hands. Sharing it, Lyca Productions wrote, “Presenting the much-awaited first look of #VidaaMuyarchi …Brace yourselves for a gripping tale where perseverance meets grit.”

About Vidaamuyarchi

The film is bankrolled by Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions. Vidaamuyarchi marks the first collaboration between director Magizh Thirumeni and the Mankatha actor. Additionally, it also features a star-studded cast including Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and many more.