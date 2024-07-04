Manju Warrier shares pictures of her biking; calls Ajith Kumar her inspiration. See pics

Manju Warrier took to Instagram to share pictures of a recent bike ride with friends. The actor also credited Ajith Kumar for being an inspiration while sharing pictures of her in full riding gear, having a ball with her biking buddies. (Read More: Shalini shares a picture with Ajith Kumar from the hospital; leaves fans concerned) Manju Warrier has often credited Ajith Kumar for her love of biking.

Manju Warrier’s bike ride

Manju wrote, “Falling. Mudding. And still learning...Thanks for the fun company! @bineeshchandra @ambro_46.” In the hashtags, she wrote ‘Ajith Kumar’ and ‘inspiration’ crediting him for her passion for biking. In the pictures, Manju can be seen all smiles as she leans against her bike, dressed in riding gear. Some pictures also show her posing with her biking buddies, with greenery all around them. Manju did not reveal where they went on a ride to but many think it could be Kerala.

This is not the first time Manju has credited Ajith. When she bought her first bike in 2023, she shared a video and wrote, “A tiny step of courage is always a good place to start. P.S : Got to go a looooong way before I become a good rider, so if you see me fumbling on the roads, please be patient with me. Thank you for being an inspiration to many like me #AK #AjithKumar Sir.”

Manju and Ajith acted together in the 2023 film Thunivu.

Ajith Kumar’s motorcycle touring company

For the unversed, Ajith is so passionate about riding motorcycles, he even started a touring company called AK Moto Ride in 2023. “I am now pleased to share I will be channeling my passion for motorcycles and outdoors into a professional endeavour, through a motorcycle touring company, AK Moto Ride,” he shared in a press note last year. He even went on a world riding tour, travelling across India, Australia and New Zealand.

Upcoming work

Manju has numerous films lined up, including Mr X, Footage, Viduthalai Part 2 and Vettaiyan in Tamil, Amriki Pandit in Hindi and L2: Empuraan in Malayalam. Ajith is currently shooting for Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly in Tamil.