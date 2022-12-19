Manju Warrier reacts to ‘fun trolls’ worried about 'not hearing her voice’ in Thunivu song Kasethan Kadavulada

Manju Warrier, who made her Tamil film debut with Dhanush’s Asuran a couple of years ago, is gearing up for the release of her second Tamil outing, Thunivu. The second single Kasethan Kadavulda from the movie was released on Sunday. Manju had revealed recently that she recorded a song for Thunivu in Ghibran’s music. After some people on social media asked why her voice wasn't there in the Kasethan Kadavulada track, Manju took to Twitter to respond. Also read: Malayalam actor Manju Warrier rescued after being stranded in remote Himachal Pradesh village for six days

Sharing the song, Manju clarified that she recorded for the video version of the song. The track that was released was the lyrical video, which doesn’t feature her voice.“Lyrical video of Kasethan Kadavulada fromThunivuis out. For those who are worried about not hearing my voice in it, don't worry, it was recorded for the video version. Thank you for your concern. Enjoyed the fun trolls! Love (sic),” she tweeted.

Reacting to her tweet, some people wrote that Manju was keeping track of what’s happening on social media.Replying to her tweet, one user wrote, “Thug life.”Another tweeted, “OMG she’s aware of what’s happening on SM (social media).”

Lyrical video of Kasethan Kadavulada from #Thunivu is out. For those who are worried about not hearing my voice in it, don't worry, it was recorded for the video version. Thank you for your concern. Enjoyed the fun trolls!

Love 😊❤️https://t.co/9oqTiEYVzc — Manju Warrier (@ManjuWarrier4) December 18, 2022

In November, Manju had revealed that she had recorded for a song for Thunivu. She had posted a picture with composer Ghibran after the recording session. Thunivu is gearing up for release amid high expectations during the Pongal festival next year. The project marks the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor.

Actor Ajith Kumar, who has been sporting thick and long beard for close to a year for the shooting of Thunivu, recently had gone clean-shaven and his new look had caught the attention of his fans. After a picture of Ajith in his new look surfaced on social media recently, several fans wondered if the clean-shaven look was for his next film with Vignesh Shivn. Ajith had gotten rid of his long-bearded look after finally completing the shoot ofThunivu. He will next team up with filmmaker Vignesh Shivn for a reported romantic drama.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON