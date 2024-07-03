Shalini shares a picture with Ajith Kumar from the hospital; leaves fans concerned

Former actor Shalini Ajith Kumar took to Instagram to share a photo with her famous husband. But instead of making fans happy—like such pictures usually do—the picture left fans concerned. Shalini's picture showed her and Ajith all smiles, except she was dressed in a hospital gown. (Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi first look out: Ajith Kumar makes a stylish impact) Shalini professed her love for husband Ajith Kumar while sharing this picture.

Shalini leaves fans concerned

Shalini shared a photo with Ajith on Instagram from her hospital bed. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a hospital gown with tags around her wrist, holding Ajith’s hand. “Love you forever,” she captioned the picture, along with numerous heart emojis. She did not reveal why she was at the hospital, even though the couple’s smiles indicate she’s feeling better now.

A source told India Today that Shalini recently underwent minor surgery in Chennai. Ajith took a break from shooting for Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan and returned to Chennai to take care of her. They quoted a source as saying, “It's too personal, so let's not get into the details. But she underwent surgery and is doing fine now. There's a possibility that an official statement might be shared in a day or two.”

Fans react

Fans immediately left comments under the post, concerned for her health. One fan wrote, “Any problem shalini?!” Another wrote, “Get well soon shalini ma'am.” Some wanted to know what happened to her, “What's happened Anni @shaliniajithkumar2022. Get well Soon Take care Anni.” Some were also happy to see Ajith right by her side, with one fan commenting, “Get Well Soon Mam. Our AK Will Always Be With You. Love you Ajith Kumar for being there for her.”

Upcoming work

Ajith was spotted returning to Chennai recently and while fans surrounded him, he didn’t stop to click selfies like he usually does. Ajith has been in Azerbaijan since June 20, shooting for his upcoming film with Magizh Thirumeni. Vidaamuyarchi is an action film that’s likely to be released later this year. Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav also star in the film. Ajith is also shooting for Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly.