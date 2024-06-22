Ajith Kumar all smiles as he indulges his passion for racing and tests out race cars in Dubai. Watch

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar recently made a pit stop in Dubai before heading to Azerbaijan to shoot for his upcoming film. While there, he visited the FIA-licensed track, Dubai Autodrome, to test out race cars and indulge in his love for racing. Pictures and videos of his experience were shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Chiranjeevi thrilled to meet Ajith Kumar on the sets of Vishwambhara: ‘Memories galore to cherish’) Ajith Kumar indulged in his love for racing in Dubai.

Ajith races in Dubai

While Ajith did not participate in any championships, he did get on track with another racer for a few carefree rounds.

In a video, Ajith can be seen all smiles and in gear as he increases the speed of his car and races around the track.

A few other videos see him in a different race car, testing it out on track. Fans were thrilled to see the actor indulge his love for racing after many years.

Ajith is a professional racer

For the uninitiated, Ajith is also a sports car racer and participated in the MRF Racing series in 2010. He even competed on circuits in Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi in India and Germany and Malaysia abroad. He raced in the Formula 2 Championship along with Armaan Ebrahim and Parthiva Sureshwaren.

Ajith on racing

Talking to Rediff in 2010, Ajith said that his wife, former actor Shalini, was supportive of his passion for racing. He told the publication, “I participated in the MRF race, and my wife had come along. She said, after a long time, I saw you smile and you looked very happy. When I said I would like to race, she said, go ahead and do it. She was the one who asked me to follow my heart. I owe it to my wife. If not for her, I wouldn't be racing. I have the support of my parents too. They know what racing means to me. If I don't do it now, I will never do it.”

Upcoming work

Ajith has two announced projects in the works. He will star in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly and Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi.