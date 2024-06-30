Vidaamuyarchi first look out: Ajith Kumar makes a stylish impact

The wait is over as the first look of Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated project Vidaamuyarchi is out. On Sunday, the makers of the film treated all the movie buffs with the first look, in which the actor is seen making a stylish outing. (Also read: Happy birthday Ajith Kumar: Why the Mankatha star is Vidaa Muyarchi personified) Ajith Kumar's highly anticipated Vidaamuyarchi has been shot in Azerbaijan.

The first look

Vidaamuyarchi, under the direction of Magizh Thirumeni, has been in production for a considerable period of time. Enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating any news or updates pertaining to this cinematic endeavor.

Now, the wait has finally come to an end, with the makers taking to their official social media to share the first look poster of the film. In the poster, the actor is seen looking stylish in an all-black ensemble, walking in the middle of the long winding road. It also gives a hint of a hilly terrain. He is also seen carrying a duffel bag in his hands.

“Presenting the much-awaited first look of #VidaaMuyarchi …Brace yourselves for a gripping tale where perseverance meets grit,” read a post by Lyca Productions.

More about the film

The film is bankrolled by Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions. VidaaMuyarchi marks the first collaboration between director Magizh Thirumeni and the Mankatha actor. Additionally, it also features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and many more.

Talking about the film, GKM Tamil Kumaran, Head of Lyca Productions, said, “It gives us great pleasure to unveil the first look of our special and ambitious project Vidaamuyarchi. Since its official announcement, the fans have been enormously showcasing their love and support towards this film, and we wanted to gift them something special that will enthrall them. We are vigorously working on the project, and shooting will be wrapped up by mid-August. We will officially announce the release date after the shooting is completed.”

The film has been shot in Azerbaijan. Anirudh, who has already created Chartbuster Records with Ajith Kumar, is composing music for this film. Om Prakash is handling cinematography, NB Srikanth is overseeing editing works, and Milan is the art director for this film. Sun TV has acquired the satellite rights and Netflix has got the post-theatrical OTT rights of Ajith Kumar’s film.