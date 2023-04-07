Vignesh Shivan confirms he’s not directing Ajith Kumar’s next: I’m happy for Magizh Thirumeni...

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who was all set to join hands with Ajith Kumar for the first time, has finally clarified that he’s no longer associated with the Tamil project. Speaking at a fans meet on Thursday, Vignesh confirmed that his film with Ajith is not happening and that the opportunity has been passed on to filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni for whom he expressed his happiness. Also read: Vignesh Shivan shares Nayanthara's sweetest pic with sons, shows their faces for first time Vignesh Shivan not directing Ajith Kumar in his next.

Speaking at the event, Vignesh said, “I’m happy for Magizh Thirumeni for getting to work with Ajith sir. It’s a big breakthrough for him and I’m also going to enjoy this movie as a fan." He also went on to add that the makers were not happy with the second half and wanted to change the director.

When the project was announced last May, Vignesh had taken to Twitter to thank Ajith for the opportunity. “Thank U #AjithSir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious #AK62. Words can’t explain the happiness (sic).”

Over the last few months, some reports suggested that Vignesh had been removed from the project and the makers have roped in Magizh Thirumeni instead. The yet-untitled film is currently dubbed as AK 62.

Earlier this week, Vignesh and his wife Nayanthara were spotted at Trichy airport while on their way to the famous Kumbakonam temple. The couple weren’t accompanied by their kids on the trip. As per reports, the couple is said to have performed a special pooja in the temple on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram.

A video clip of them performing the pooja in the temple had surfaced on social media. In the clip, some kids from the nearby locality surrounded the couple as they performed the pooja.

A few days ago, Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to reveal the full names of his twin boys two days after his wife Nayanthara shared the same at an event in Chennai. Along with the names: Daiwik N Shivan and RudroNeel N Shivan, Vignesh also shared a glimpse of the twin boys who could be seen resting in Nayanthara’s arms in the picture.

In his post, Vignesh revealed the names of his boys in English as well as Tamil. He also wrote that the N in the name stands for Nayanthara, whom he described as the best mother in the world.

