Shalini Ajith, son Aadvik meet Abhishek Bachchan at a football match. Watch

Shalini Ajith Kumar and her son Aadvik received a pleasant surprise when they bumped into actor Abhishek Bachchan at a football match in Chennai recently. Shalini and her son had gone to watch a match of Chennaiyin FC football team. Abhishek Bachchan, who is co-owner of the football club, was at the stadium and met Shalini and Aadvik at the venue. Also read: Ajith's wife Shalini shares pic of actor as he poses near a beach on holiday, calls him ‘my sunshine’. See posts

In the clip, Abhishek can be seen walking up to Shalini and greeting her. He also pats Aadvik on his head. Shalini can be seen introducing Aadvik to Abhishek. The little one is also seen wearing Chennaiyin FC team jersey.

Fans reacted with heart emojis in the comments section. Some even said it’s a rare video of Shalini making a public appearance.

Recently, Shalini was spotted with husband Ajith Kumar while on a holiday in London. Few pictures and video clips of her from the airport had surfaced on social media.

A couple of pictures were also shared by Shalini on her Instagram page. In one picture, Ajith is seen posing for the camera as the sun sets in the background, what looks like a beach. In another post, he can be seen overlooking the airport runway from the terminal. Shalini captioned the photo, "My sunshine (sic)."

Ajith’s last release Thunivu grossed over ₹200 crore globally during its theatrical run. The project marked the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The film also featured Manju Warrier in a key role.

Thunivu is a heist action-drama that takes place inside a bank. In the film, Ajith was seen playing a negative character who heads the gang that takes control of a bank with hostages.

Ajith is next teaming up with filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni for the first time. To be produced by Lyca, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Originally, the project was supposed to mark the maiden collaboration of Ajith and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn. For reasons unknown, Vignesh has been replaced by Magizh in the project.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON