 Kareena Kapoor jokes that Saif Ali Khan has taken her ‘for granted’: He hasn't seen Crew yet | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kareena Kapoor jokes that Saif Ali Khan has taken her ‘for granted’: He hasn't seen Crew yet

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jul 20, 2024 06:15 AM IST

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor admitted that it was ‘difficult’ to be married to someone who's also an actor. She stressed the importance of family.

Kareena Kapoor opened up in an interview recently about what it’s like to be married to someone who’s also an actor. Talking to The Week, she joked that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, has taken her ‘for granted’. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor on being ‘one of 3-4 female actors earning 10-15 cr a film’: I live in my husband’s house, am struggling)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been married since 2012.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been married since 2012.

‘It’s very tough’

Kareena stated in the interview that it’s important for her to find the time to vacation with her kids and spend quality time with her family. When asked if it’s tough being married to someone who’s also an actor, she said, “It’s very tough (being married to an actor). Sometimes, he’s sleeping when I’ve left for work. I won’t see him living in the same house; we’re trying to take time out for the kids. Two actors in the same house.”

However, she also added that she has ‘changed for the better’ after marriage and that Saif ‘grounds her’ when she’s ‘going a little crazy’. She also added that they look to each other for advice, stating, “I always ask him for advice, and he does (ask me, too). I don’t know if he takes my advice. I am critical of his films. He hasn’t seen Crew, can you believe it? He’s been shooting, so see. But I have to see all his films…so in that sense, yeah, he’s taken me for granted this time.”

Recent work

Kareena was last seen in Crew, starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will be seen in Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Singham Again is scheduled to release on November 1 this year.

Before Singham Again, Kareena will be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which is slated to release in cinemas on September 13. Saif will soon debut in Tollywood with Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor jokes that Saif Ali Khan has taken her ‘for granted’: He hasn't seen Crew yet
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On