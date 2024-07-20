Kareena Kapoor jokes that Saif Ali Khan has taken her ‘for granted’: He hasn't seen Crew yet

‘It’s very tough’

Kareena stated in the interview that it’s important for her to find the time to vacation with her kids and spend quality time with her family. When asked if it’s tough being married to someone who’s also an actor, she said, “It’s very tough (being married to an actor). Sometimes, he’s sleeping when I’ve left for work. I won’t see him living in the same house; we’re trying to take time out for the kids. Two actors in the same house.”

However, she also added that she has ‘changed for the better’ after marriage and that Saif ‘grounds her’ when she’s ‘going a little crazy’. She also added that they look to each other for advice, stating, “I always ask him for advice, and he does (ask me, too). I don’t know if he takes my advice. I am critical of his films. He hasn’t seen Crew, can you believe it? He’s been shooting, so see. But I have to see all his films…so in that sense, yeah, he’s taken me for granted this time.”

Recent work

Kareena was last seen in Crew, starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will be seen in Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Singham Again is scheduled to release on November 1 this year.

Before Singham Again, Kareena will be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which is slated to release in cinemas on September 13. Saif will soon debut in Tollywood with Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1.